Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $329.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.