Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.05. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.