Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

