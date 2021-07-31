Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 241 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.72. 1,566,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $429.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

