Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,180 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 511.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in FedEx by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.95. 2,330,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.91. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $167.99 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

