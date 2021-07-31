Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

Shares of EW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. 3,518,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

