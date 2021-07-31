Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 923 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.89. 1,566,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 699.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

