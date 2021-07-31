Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.71. 2,249,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.