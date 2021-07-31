Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Home Product Center Public stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43. Home Product Center Public has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

