HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.

Shares of HRIBF stock remained flat at $$61.70 during trading hours on Friday. HORIBA has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.