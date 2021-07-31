Horizon Protocol (HZN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $841,057.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $841,057.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

