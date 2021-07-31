H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HR.UN traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,216. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.