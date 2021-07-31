HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HSBC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HSBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.