Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $66.28. 304,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

