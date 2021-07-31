Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

