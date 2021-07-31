HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $313.84 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

