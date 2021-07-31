Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 505.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614,262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of Huntington Bancshares worth $49,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,584 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

