Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.29.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.13. 218,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

