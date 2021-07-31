Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.29.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.13. 218,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
