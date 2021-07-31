Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Huntsman worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.41 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

