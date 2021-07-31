Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.700 EPS.
Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
