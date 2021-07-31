Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

