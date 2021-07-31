HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HUTCHMED worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 6.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.09. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.41.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.