HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $8,804.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,692,472 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

