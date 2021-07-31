I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $2,579.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00403061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002665 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.05 or 0.00931344 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,018,533 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

