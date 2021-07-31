ICE ROCK MINING Market Capitalization Achieves $120,846.70 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $120,846.70 and $24,359.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00103692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,318.21 or 1.00048588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00817620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

