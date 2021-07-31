ICHI Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. ICHI has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00008186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,299 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

