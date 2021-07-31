ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $687.22 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. ICON has a market cap of $687.22 million and $65.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 34% higher against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,516,793 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
