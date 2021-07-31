IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.89%. IDACORP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 195,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,280. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

