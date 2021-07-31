Idavoll Network (IDV) One Day Volume Tops $165,236.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $165,236.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00131889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.99 or 0.99997174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00818047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

