Idena Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Idena has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $82,714.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,076,623 coins and its circulating supply is 46,588,552 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

