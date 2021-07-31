IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $25.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $678.53. 697,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,423. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.