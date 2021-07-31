IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0008 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $760,418.37 and $59,016.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

