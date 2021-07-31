Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $200.73 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $127.42 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $200.73 or 0.00499401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 88.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,776 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.