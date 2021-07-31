ImageCoin Reaches Market Cap of $339,615.79 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $339,615.79 and $101,084.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,350,330 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

