ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ICCC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmuCell by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

