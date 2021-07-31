Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.42% of Impinj worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 85.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Impinj stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

