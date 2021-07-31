India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.82. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,476,544 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.36.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 981.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

