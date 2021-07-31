Indorse Token Reaches Market Cap of $581,907.80 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $581,907.80 and $3,238.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00798409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00085723 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

