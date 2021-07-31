Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of IBA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 6,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

