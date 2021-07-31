Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

IPOAF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

