Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 586.20 ($7.66).

INF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

LON:INF traded down GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 495 ($6.47). The stock had a trading volume of 6,434,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

