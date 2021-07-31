Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 32,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,268. Informa has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

