Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

