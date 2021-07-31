Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.81. 874,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,894. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 231.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.