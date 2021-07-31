Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

