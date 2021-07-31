InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 41.3% in July

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 41,709,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,541,234. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
