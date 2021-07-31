Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

INO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 2,009,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 482,924 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

