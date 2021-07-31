Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IPXHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Inpex has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32.

Get Inpex alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.