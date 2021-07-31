Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Insperity worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.