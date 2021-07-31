Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INBP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 2,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of -0.07. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

