Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
