Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

